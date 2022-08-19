SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Poll: Class of 2025 Politically Divided

By

Katherine Knott
August 19, 2022

Nearly half of incoming college sophomores don’t want to live with or date someone who voted differently from them in the 2020 election, a new NBC News/Generation Lab poll found.

The Class of 2025 also is less optimistic about the country and world than they were a year ago, but they have a rosy outlook about their own futures, according to NBC News, which along with Generation Lab surveyed the same class of students a year ago as they were about to start college.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they experienced anxiety in the past year, as well as 46 percent who said they’ve experienced depression. Nearly 90 percent said they were either extremely or quite concerned about the prices of gasoline, rent and food.

NBC News and Generation Lab surveyed 1,077 rising college sophomores from two- and four-year institutions in the last week.

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed say they would “definitely” or “probably” choose to live with someone who supported the presidential candidate they opposed in 2020, while 46 percent said they would “probably not” or “definitely not” make that choice. Among Democratic respondents, 38 percent said they would live with someone who supported a different presidential candidate, while 71 percent of Republican respondents said they would.

“That’s a pretty powerful picture—you have Trump dorms and Biden dorms,” Generation Labs founder Cyrus Beschloss told NBC News. “I don’t think I would have seen that when I was starting college in 2015.”

About 53 percent of respondents said they would “probably not” or “definitely not” date someone who voted differently from them in the 2020 election. About 63 percent said they couldn’t see themselves getting married to someone who supported an opposing presidential candidate.

Katherine Knott

