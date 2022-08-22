SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
3 Indiana State Students Killed in Crash
August 22, 2022
Three Indiana State University students were killed in a crash early Sunday, the university announced.
Police said there were five people in the vehicle. They are all believed to be Indiana State students, including several football players.
“This is a terrible tragedy,” said the university's president, Deborah J. Curtis. “As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved.”
