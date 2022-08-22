SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Transformative Effects of Collective Gatherings: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
August 22, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Dimitris Xygalatas, associate professor in the departments of anthropology and psychological sciences at the University of Connecticut, explores how the COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of being around other people. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

