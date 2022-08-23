SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Medieval View on Whether an Embryo Is a Person: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 23, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Olivia Holmes, professor of medieval studies and English at Binghamton University, looks deep into the history of the abortion debate. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Dr. Leana Wen, an Asian woman with dark hair wearing a red jacket.
Backlash to Dr. Leana Wen Talk on Backlash
Striking staff members in purple shirts hold signs that say "Change can't wait."
School Starts With a Strike at American University
Vice President Kamala Harris stands on a stage with American flags in the background to announce that HBCUs affected by bomb threats are eligible for grants through the U.S. Department of Education. Audience members take photos on their cellphones.
HBCU Leaders Want More Federal Action After Threats

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Larry Summers Says Debt Relief Causes Inflation

Academic Freedom Alliance Opposes Diversity Statements

Aggrieved UCSD Postdoc Gets ‘Bridge Appointment’

University of Akron Disciplines Police Officer

Medieval View on Whether an Embryo Is a Person: Academic Minute

3 Indiana State Students Killed in Crash

Back to Top
 