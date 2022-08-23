SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Medieval View on Whether an Embryo Is a Person: Academic Minute
August 23, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Olivia Holmes, professor of medieval studies and English at Binghamton University, looks deep into the history of the abortion debate. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
