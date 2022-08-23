SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

University of Akron Disciplines Police Officer

Scott Jaschik
August 23, 2022

The University of Akron has disciplined one of its police officers for actions it considered excessive, WJW News reported.

The finding concerned an officer’s handling of a man being transported to the university police station. After he arrived at the station, a police officer grabbed him by his handcuffed arms and pushed him toward a police car. Medical officials, who were present afterward, expressed concerns. “EMS voiced concern for excessive use of force, as patient had been compliant and cooperative since EMS had begun assessment,” said a report they filed.

The university found that the police officer's conduct was “not justified.”

The incident was on July 13, and officer was placed on paid administrative leave. He was back on the job by the end of July.

Scott Jaschik

