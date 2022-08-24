SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Paradox of Blaming Evil: Academic Minute
August 24, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Elise Springer, associate professor of philosophy at Wesleyan University, explains why the word “evil” doesn’t always mean what it seems. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- How to develop a code of conduct for ethical research fieldwork
- Why we should be humans first and academics second
- A checklist for making disability inclusion a reality in higher education
- There are great benefits to merging library and IT departments
- Pedagogical wellness specialist: the role that connects teaching and well-being
Most Shared Stories
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why did U of Florida suddenly fire its honors director?
- How Should Staff Interact with Faculty? | Inside Higher Ed
- Humanities' scholarly infrastructure is vanishing (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
a New University Emerges