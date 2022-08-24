SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

The Paradox of Blaming Evil: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
August 24, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Elise Springer, associate professor of philosophy at Wesleyan University, explains why the word “evil” doesn’t always mean what it seems. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Share Article

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Demonstrator holding up a pink sign with yellow letters that says, "President Biden. Cancel student debt. All of it."
Today Is the Day
From 3 Struggling Public Colleges,
a New University Emerges
Three people, one of them a uniformed police officer, stand in front of a brick university building.
Counselors Join Cops to Help Students in Crisis

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Former Troy U Football Player Sues Teammate for Assault

Democrats Urge Biden to Extend PSLF Waiver

Webcam Scans for Remote Tests Violate Student Privacy, Judge Rules

Harvard May No Longer Be the Wealthiest University

LSU Health Faculty Urges Investigation Into Ex-Chancellor

Survey of Parents: They Want to Be Involved in College Choices

Back to Top
 