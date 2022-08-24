SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Public Universities to Scale Use of Low-Cost Statistics Courseware

By

Doug Lederman
August 24, 2022

The Association of Public and Land-grant Universities has agreed to help spread the use of new low-cost introductory statistics courseware developed by Lumen Learning.

The statistics courseware is among the first to emerge from a new initiative funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to build high-quality, low-cost courseware for 20 high-enrollment “gateway” classes that first-year students of color and those from low-income backgrounds disproportionately fail or don’t finish. The initiative aims to develop and spread the use of courseware designed to increase the odds that students from all backgrounds and academic preparation levels have an equitable chance to succeed in those key courses—and ultimately in college.

The partnership with APLU is designed to drive adoption of the courseware among the association’s 250 public research and land-grant universities. Among the first universities to participate are Florida International University, Georgia State University, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College.

“Our partnership is uniquely using high-quality digital tools that provide faculty with enhanced courseware designed for more equitable outcomes, improved instruction, and more student preparedness and engagement for those participating in gateway courses like Introduction to Statistics,” Karen Vignare, APLU’s vice president for digital transformation for student success, said in a news release.

Doug Lederman

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed.

