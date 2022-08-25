SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Final Rule on DACA Released
August 25, 2022
The Education Department on Wednesday released a final rule on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides protection against deportation to immigrants, often known as Dreamers, who were brought to the United States without documentation as children. Bloomberg Law reported that the final rule largely leaves the program as it was created, but on firmer legal ground. A federal judge has ruled that the program was illegal because it was not created with a formal rule-making process.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
Most Shared Stories
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why DEI initiatives are likely to fail (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Colleges report strong fundraising for fiscal year 2022
- Popular chemistry textbook's new edition will be free
in Greek Life?