Final Rule on DACA Released

Scott Jaschik
August 25, 2022

The Education Department on Wednesday released a final rule on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that provides protection against deportation to immigrants, often known as Dreamers, who were brought to the United States without documentation as children. Bloomberg Law reported that the final rule largely leaves the program as it was created, but on firmer legal ground. A federal judge has ruled that the program was illegal because it was not created with a formal rule-making process.

