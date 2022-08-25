U of Florida Faculty Survey Finds Dissatisfaction

A survey of faculty members at the University of Florida found widespread dissatisfaction, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

The survey, with 623 responses, was conducted by the faculty chapter of the United Faculty of Florida, the faculty union.

More than 67 percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly disagreed that they could “openly express a dissenting opinion about the administration’s policies without fear of reprisal.”

Sixty-five percent expressed concerns that administrators were not held accountable.

Seventy-four percent expressed concerns over whether the university’s Board of Trustees “ensures that the university is free from undue political influence.”

And if personal factors weren’t keeping them in Gainesville, more than 63 percent said they somewhat or strongly agreed that they would leave if “offered a comparable job elsewhere.”

Cynthia Roldan, a spokesperson for the university, said the board was not aware of the faculty survey and could not comment on it. “Generally speaking, however, the university has repeatedly expressed its support for the First Amendment rights and academic freedom of our faculty,” she said. “Additionally, we routinely engage faculty directly when it comes to crafting policies that are consistent with those of other public universities in the state of Florida.”