Do Threatening Groups Seem Omnipresent? Academic Minute
August 26, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Jacqueline Rifkin, assistant professor of marketing at Cornell University, asks if we exaggerate the presence of groups that are seen as threatening. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
