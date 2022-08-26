SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lower Completion Rates Among Part-Time Students

By

Sara Weissman
August 26, 2022

A new report from Complete College America, an organization dedicated to raising college degree attainment rates, found that completion rates among part-time students lag behind those of full-time students.

The report, released today, analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics tracking outcomes for part-time and full-time students. It found that fewer than 20 percent of first-time students who enrolled part-time graduated within eight years at the institution where they started, compared to 46 percent of full-time students. Only a quarter of transfer students who started part-time graduated in that time period, compared to 51 percent of full-time transfer students.

Part-time students are also disproportionately older adult learners and students of color, according to the report. Sixty-four percent of students age 25 and older attend college part-time. Almost half of white students enroll part-time, compared to 64 percent of Black students and 68 percent of Hispanic students.

The report includes recommendations to campus leaders to better support part-time students, including ensuring course schedules have classes outside work hours and providing short course options so part-time students can earn credentials more quickly.

“The research has long been clear that time is the enemy of completion for students—regardless of full- or part-time enrollment status,” Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America, said in a press release. “However, because of the broken economics of paying for college, part-time study is a necessity for learners balancing the complex demands of family, education, and career. At a time when students from historically-excluded backgrounds are disproportionately enrolled part-time, this research makes it clear that meeting the needs of part-time students is an equity imperative.”

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Illustration of a female figure using bolt cutters to cut a padlock on a large birdcage. Inside the cage is a lightbulb, illustrating the concept of knowledge.
No Paywall for Taxpayer-Funded Research, U.S. Declares
Service With a Smile
A diverse group of medical students in blue scrubs walks down a hallway.
Diversifying California’s Doctors

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

White House, CDC Meet With College Presidents on Monkeypox

University of Minnesota to Rebuild Ties With Local Police

Report: Colleges Contribute to a Segregated Workforce

Lower Completion Rates Among Part-Time Students

U of Florida Faculty Survey Finds Dissatisfaction

Do Threatening Groups Seem Omnipresent? Academic Minute

Back to Top
 