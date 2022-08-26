SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

U of Florida Faculty Survey Finds Dissatisfaction

By

Scott Jaschik
August 26, 2022

A survey of faculty members at the University of Florida found widespread dissatisfaction, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

The survey, with 623 responses, was conducted by the faculty chapter of the United Faculty of Florida, the faculty union.

More than 67 percent of respondents said they somewhat or strongly disagreed that they could “openly express a dissenting opinion about the administration’s policies without fear of reprisal.”

Sixty-five percent expressed concerns that administrators were not held accountable.

Seventy-four percent expressed concerns over whether the university’s Board of Trustees “ensures that the university is free from undue political influence.”

And if personal factors weren’t keeping them in Gainesville, more than 63 percent said they somewhat or strongly agreed that they would leave if “offered a comparable job elsewhere.”

Cynthia Roldan, a spokesperson for the university, said the board was not aware of the faculty survey and could not comment on it. “Generally speaking, however, the university has repeatedly expressed its support for the First Amendment rights and academic freedom of our faculty,” she said. “Additionally, we routinely engage faculty directly when it comes to crafting policies that are consistent with those of other public universities in the state of Florida.”

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Illustration of a female figure using bolt cutters to cut a padlock on a large birdcage. Inside the cage is a lightbulb, illustrating the concept of knowledge.
No Paywall for Taxpayer-Funded Research, U.S. Declares
Service With a Smile
A diverse group of medical students in blue scrubs walks down a hallway.
Diversifying California’s Doctors

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

White House, CDC Meet With College Presidents on Monkeypox

University of Minnesota to Rebuild Ties With Local Police

Report: Colleges Contribute to a Segregated Workforce

Lower Completion Rates Among Part-Time Students

U of Florida Faculty Survey Finds Dissatisfaction

Do Threatening Groups Seem Omnipresent? Academic Minute

Back to Top
 