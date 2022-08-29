2 Bomb Threats in Less Than 72 Hours at Howard U

Howard University received a bomb threat Tuesday evening, swiftly followed by another bomb threat early Friday morning, DCist reported. Students evacuated the residence halls after both threats, but no devices were found.

The first threat was made against Cook Hall, a residential building, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the second threat targeted the East and West Towers, also residential buildings. The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard Police responded and ultimately issued all-clear messages in both cases.

“It was difficult for me to witness in person students sitting in Banneker Park and heading to trailers on Sherman Avenue and crossing Georgia Avenue on their way to Blackburn Center in their pajamas and sleepwear,” Howard University president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement. “This is terrorism, and it must stop.”

Historically Black colleges and universities across the country have been targeted by repeated threats since January, prompting an ongoing federal investigation. Howard has received a total of eight bomb threats this year, including three just this month.

“I want to be clear about the university’s position on the narrative of these threats,” Dr. Frederick said. “This isn’t about resilience and grit. We require extra resources from all law enforcement agencies directed towards solving this ongoing threat and bringing those who perpetrate its negative effects to full justice under the law.”