SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

2 Bomb Threats in Less Than 72 Hours at Howard U

By

Sara Weissman
August 29, 2022

Howard University received a bomb threat Tuesday evening, swiftly followed by another bomb threat early Friday morning, DCist reported. Students evacuated the residence halls after both threats, but no devices were found.

The first threat was made against Cook Hall, a residential building, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the second threat targeted the East and West Towers, also residential buildings. The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard Police responded and ultimately issued all-clear messages in both cases.

“It was difficult for me to witness in person students sitting in Banneker Park and heading to trailers on Sherman Avenue and crossing Georgia Avenue on their way to Blackburn Center in their pajamas and sleepwear,” Howard University president Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a statement. “This is terrorism, and it must stop.”

Historically Black colleges and universities across the country have been targeted by repeated threats since January, prompting an ongoing federal investigation. Howard has received a total of eight bomb threats this year, including three just this month.

“I want to be clear about the university’s position on the narrative of these threats,” Dr. Frederick said. “This isn’t about resilience and grit. We require extra resources from all law enforcement agencies directed towards solving this ongoing threat and bringing those who perpetrate its negative effects to full justice under the law.”

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Two people wearing masks confer.
Fall’s Mask Mandate Outlook
A primary school teacher stands at the front of a classroom. On the whiteboard behind her, assignments are written down in curly handwriting.
Teacher Education Programs
Desperately Seek Students
A white man wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap and white gloves plays a silver trumpet.
College Marching Bands Go Digital

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

2 Bomb Threats in Less Than 72 Hours at Howard U

AU Reaches Agreement With Staff Union After Weeklong Strike

Brigham Young Apologizes, Bans Fan After Racist Incident

Central Methodist Football Player Killed by Roommate

Marquette Convocation Called Off Due to Black Student Protest

DeSantis Ally Recommended for Florida System Chancellor Post

Back to Top
 