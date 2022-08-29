Fisk U Decides to Change Presidents After Less Than 2 Years

Fisk University has switched presidents after less than two years, the Associated Press reported.

No reason was given for Vann R. Newkirk’s departure as president, which was immediate. Before he was president, he was provost of the institution.

The chair of the board, Frank L. Sims, will serve as acting president while a committee conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

“The Board of Trustees is charged with ensuring that Fisk University continue to excel as a leading academic institution and that our future is defined by a shared vision and set of values,” Sims said in a statement. “The board unanimously agreed that the next chapter in the Fisk future calls for new leadership.”