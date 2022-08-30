Editors Step Down From Journal, Citing Lack of Support

Retraction Watch reported that all four editors in chief of the journal Aging Cell resigned, citing workload issues and lack of support. The editors, Peter Adams, Julie Andersen, Adam Antobi and Vera Gorbunova, along with John Sedivy, a reviews editor, said in a now-public resignation letter that they’ve struggled to manage an increasing number of submissions, some 540 already this year, and that they haven’t been allowed to pay volunteer section editors based on the number of manuscripts they handle. The editors in chief also said their approximately $2,600 pay had not increased since 2006. Many journal editors are currently reporting increased workloads and difficulty finding volunteer referees to read submissions.

Wiley and the Anatomical Society, the journal's publishers, said in a statement that "academic publishing is a partnership, and we are committed to supporting editors at every level. In the past weeks, we have made several attempts to engage the editors in chief in discussion to better understand their needs and achieve compromise, but our efforts were unsuccessful, and we have accepted the editors’ resignations. Aging Cell has a bright future, and we thank all the editors for their excellent work."