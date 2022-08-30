SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Editors Step Down From Journal, Citing Lack of Support

By

Colleen Flaherty
August 30, 2022

Retraction Watch reported that all four editors in chief of the journal Aging Cell resigned, citing workload issues and lack of support. The editors, Peter Adams, Julie Andersen, Adam Antobi and Vera Gorbunova, along with John Sedivy, a reviews editor, said in a now-public resignation letter that they’ve struggled to manage an increasing number of submissions, some 540 already this year, and that they haven’t been allowed to pay volunteer section editors based on the number of manuscripts they handle. The editors in chief also said their approximately $2,600 pay had not increased since 2006. Many journal editors are currently reporting increased workloads and difficulty finding volunteer referees to read submissions. 

Wiley and the Anatomical Society, the journal's publishers, said in a statement that "academic publishing is a partnership, and we are committed to supporting editors at every level. In the past weeks, we have made several attempts to engage the editors in chief in discussion to better understand their needs and achieve compromise, but our efforts were unsuccessful, and we have accepted the editors’ resignations. Aging Cell has a bright future, and we thank all the editors for their excellent work."

Share Article

Colleen Flaherty

Colleen Flaherty, Reporter, covers faculty issues for Inside Higher Ed. Prior to joining the publication in 2012, Colleen was military editor at the Killeen Daily Herald, outside Fort Hood, Texas. Before that, she covered government and land use issues for the Greenwich Time and Hersam Acorn Newspapers in her home state of Connecticut. After graduating from McGill University in Montreal in 2005 with a degree in English literature, Colleen taught English and English as a second language in public schools in the Bronx, N.Y. She earned her M.S.Ed. from City University of New York Lehman College in 2008 as part of the New York City Teaching Fellows program. 

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A mixed-gender group of scientists wearing white coats look at a display of results.
The Case for Gender-Diverse
Research Teams
A group of students at Brigham Young University pose in matching black T-shirts that say "Be a Menace" in white, capital letters.
Black Menaces Want to Educate You
Senator Rick Scott of Florida, a bald white man wearing a suit and tie.
New Bill Targets Endowments

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

AAUP Investigates Alleged Racism at Indiana University NW

Fla. Students Largely Ignore ‘Intellectual Freedom’ Survey

Study: College Reopenings Increased Community COVID-19 Cases

Editors Step Down From Journal, Citing Lack of Support

Furor Over Mascot at U of South Carolina

Ban Left Turns to Improve City Traffic Flow: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 