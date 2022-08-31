SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Lewis & Clark Student Killed in Hammock Accident

By

Liam Knox
August 31, 2022

A 19-year-old student was killed and two others were badly injured when a brick pillar collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., on Monday night, just hours after the start of the fall semester.

Six students were sharing three hammocks attached to free-standing masonry columns when one of them buckled and fell toward several students, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

“We are working to contact the students’ families and will report more information as it becomes available,” the college wrote in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the shocking loss of a member of our community.”

Hammocks have grown in popularity on college campuses, leading some institutions to worry about student safety. The University of Central Arkansas erected two “hammock farms,” groupings of sturdy wooden columns designed specifically for hammocks, after students had taken to hanging their hammocks from a set of Corinthian columns that the university worried were not “structurally sound for hammock use.”

Share Article

Read more by

Liam Knox

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A demonstrator for reproductive rights holds up a sign saying "My body my choice."
Outsourcing Reproductive Health
Bar charts showing tenure-track, non-tenure-track, and other history job listings over the years.
History Hiring in the Pandemic
A composite image of oil derricks and charts of oil prices.
High Oil Prices Offer Endowment Boost

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Education Department Approves $1.5B in Debt Relief

Lewis & Clark Student Killed in Hammock Accident

Florida A&M Football Team Blasts Campus Administrators

22% of Tenure-Track Professors Have a Parent With a Ph.D.

UCLA Orthodontics Professors Allegedly Defrauded Students

Driving Learning Through Collaboration in the Arts: Academic Minute

Back to Top
 