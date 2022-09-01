SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
English Professors Study More Than Books: Academic Minute
September 1, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Amy J. Lueck, associate professor of rhetoric and composition at Santa Clara University, explains that English professors don’t always have their nose in a book. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Walk the walk to benefit your academic research
- How to help students thrive during pandemic times and beyond
- Safeguarding conferences are becoming the land that change forgot
- How universities can ensure first-generation students and their families feel connected
- You said, we did – now what? Why student voice initiatives need a rethink
Most Shared Stories
- Biden wipes out $10K student debt for those earning under $125K
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Claremont McKenna denies professor's account of censorship
- Biden unveils big plan for $10,000 in debt relief and more
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
Q&A With Chair Shelly Lowe
Who Take (Some) Online Courses