SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Tenn. Lawmaker Tells Universities to Suspend LGBTQ+ Policies

By

Katherine Knott
September 1, 2022

A Tennessee state lawmaker has ordered state universities to suspend policies that designate LGBTQ+ students as a protected class, the Tennessee Lookout reported.

State representative John Ragan’s order, sent in a letter to East Tennessee State University president Brian Noland, follows a federal court decision to block the Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance that would formally protect LGBTQ+ students. Tennessee is leading a lawsuit against the new Title IX regulations.

Ragan, a Republican who serves as House chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee, told the university that policies following the new Title IX guidance would violate state laws, and that “any publications, policies and website entries for which your institution is responsible that state or imply that LGBTQI+ students are a protected class under Title IX” should be removed. He wants a response by Friday, according to the Lookout.

Tennessee Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates criticized Ragan’s letter while an East Tennessee State University spokeswoman told the Lookout that the university’s legal team was reviewing the document.

Share Article

Read more by

Katherine Knott

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A young woman teaches a class of students.
A Market Solution to Teacher Shortages Raises Alarms
Shelly Lowe, a Native American woman wearing glasses and a beaded necklace.
The Future of the NEH:
Q&A With Chair Shelly Lowe
Four students sit on the steps of an academic building; one is holding a laptop.
Completion Boost for 2-Year Students
Who Take (Some) Online Courses

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Penn Convocation Interrupted by 'Penntrification' Protesters

Tenn. Lawmaker Tells Universities to Suspend LGBTQ+ Policies

Ohio Supreme Court Won’t Hear Oberlin Appeal

Study Examines How Colleges Borrow During Times of Crisis

English Professors Study More Than Books: Academic Minute

Education Department Approves $1.5B in Debt Relief

Back to Top
 