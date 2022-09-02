SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Chocolate Flavor Through Fermentation: Academic Minute
September 2, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Caitlin Clark, instructor and Ph.D. student in the department of food science and human nutrition at Colorado State University, discusses an unexpected dietary favorite that, like alcohol, makes use of fermentation. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
