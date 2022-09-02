SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Portland Loses Students to Summer Melt
September 2, 2022
The University of Portland received deposits from almost 1,100 new students, indicating their intent to enroll in the fall. But as The Oregonian reported, it’s now expecting only 860 to show up. The lost students will cost the university $8.9 million.
Most of the students who withdrew cited financial reasons.
“We optimistically were looking at the trends and the indicators and it all pointed upward,” said Michael Lewellen, vice president of marketing and communications. “We planned accordingly and things changed.”
Trending Stories
- Subscribe to Inside Higher Ed for Free
- Houston is the future; higher ed is stuck in past (opinion)
- U of Portland Loses Students to Summer Melt
- Campuses must examine how systemic whiteness protects itself (opinion)
- 3 Questions for CU Boulder on Growing Application-Free, Performance-Based Degrees | Learning Innovat…
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- What does ‘taking sexual violence seriously’ look like at universities?
- Breaking barriers for women: enough talking, time for action
- Walk the walk to benefit your academic research
- How to help students thrive during pandemic times and beyond
- Safeguarding conferences are becoming the land that change forgot
Most Shared Stories
- 8 ways to improve student interactions with campus offices
- U.S. mandates immediate public access for taxpayer-funded research
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 6 Supports Professors Need to Teach First-Gen Students (infographic)
- A new path from California community colleges to med school
Its Chinese Program?