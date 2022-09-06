SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Compilation on Measuring the Value of Higher Education
September 6, 2022
Inside Higher Ed is pleased to release today our latest print-on-demand compilation, “Measuring the Value of Higher Education.” You may download a copy here, free. And you may sign up here for a free webcast on the themes of the booklet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. Eastern.
Trending Stories
- Students largely don't mind remote work for campus employees
- Morale Low at Mizzou; Many Blame Chancellor
- No, Yale is Not the Answer to Economic Mobility | Confessions of a Community College Dean
- New film explores the enduring power of hazing culture
- Advice for Presidents From the Ghost of Diana Vreeland | Just Explain It to Me!
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- The fundamentals of successful student knowledge exchange
- Drama activities as ice-breakers for team-building in higher education
- Breaking barriers for women: enough talking, time for action
- What does ‘taking sexual violence seriously’ look like at universities?
- How to help students thrive during pandemic times and beyond
on Student Debt Relief