Bill Would Limit U.S. Aid to Foreign Medical Schools

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has introduced a bill to limit U.S. aid to foreign medical colleges. He said that some overseas medical schools are exempt from meeting the minimum standards to which other foreign medical schools are held: that at least 60 percent of their enrollment must be non-U.S. citizens or permanent residents and that students have at least a 75 percent pass rate on the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam. Three of the exempted schools, all for-profit institutions in the Caribbean, account for nearly three-fourths of the federal student aid going to all foreign medical schools, more than $588 million. His bill would end the exemption.

The bill has been endorsed by the Associated Medical Schools of New York, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the American Osteopathic Association and the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine.