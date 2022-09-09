SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

High School Students Optimistic About the Future

Scott Jaschik
September 9, 2022

Current high school students are optimistic about their chances of experiencing future life outcomes, including having a well-paying career, owning a home and enjoying good health, according to a new report from ACT. The report also suggests that students believe they have many positive things to look forward to despite the challenges and stress of the pandemic.

High school students were generally optimistic about the future, with an average rating of 4.01 on a 1-to-5 scale, aligned with the scale’s “high” chances category, and more than 80 percent of students reporting high levels of optimism that their lives would turn out well over all.

Black students had higher estimated chances of experiencing future outcomes, on average, than did students in other racial/ethnic groups. Irrespective of family income, Black students reported the highest estimates, on average, of the chances of having a better life than their parents had or of their children having a better life than they have had.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

