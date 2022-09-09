SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Professor’s Tweet About Queen Elizabeth Is Condemned
September 9, 2022
The tweet of a professor at Carnegie Mellon University about Queen Elizabeth II is being condemned, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
Before Queen Elizabeth died, Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language application, tweeted, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving and raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”
Twitter removed the message, saying that it violated the company’s rules. But subsequent tweets from Anya appeared to support her sentiments. Those tweets have attracted both backlash and support.
Carnegie Mellon posted this statement:
