SUNY College Will Pay $5.2M to Fix Software ‘Disaster’

The Erie Community College Board of Trustees has approved spending $5.2 million to replace WorkDay, an enterprise resource planning system, according to The Buffalo News. College officials told county legislators that the system had cost the college over $12 million in platform and consulting fees over the last five years. When college officials introduced WorkDay in 2017 under then president Dan Hocoy, they had expected it to save the institution $3.7 million in subscription fees over 10 years.

“WorkDay has been a disaster, and a very expensive disaster,” Erie Community College consultant William Reuter told The Buffalo News. Reuter served as interim president before the current president, David Balkin, who told county legislators that the platform was not salvageable, according to The Buffalo News. The college intends to replace WorkDay with the Banner planning system.

WorkDay declined to comment.

Erie Community College has faced years of declining enrollments. In July, Balkin, who was five months into his presidency, implemented two rounds of layoffs totaling 150 positions, according to The Buffalo News.