Antiscience Sentiment and How to Combat It: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 12, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Aviva Philipp-Muller, assistant professor of marketing at the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University, explores how to go about trying to change someone’s attitudes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

