Emporia State May Get Rid of Some Tenured Faculty
September 12, 2022
Emporia State University is planning to get rid of some tenured faculty members and others in a reorganization plan to be considered this week by the Kansas Board of Regents, reported The Kansas Reflector.
Some faculty members wonder if they will still have jobs under the plan.
“It’s so frustrating,” said Rachelle Smith, an English professor. “There’s no communication. Faculty retreating like adversaries. And who loses? The students.”
The university said it lacks the funds to preserve all jobs and programs.
