Chatfield College to Close, Become a Student Support Agency
Chatfield College, which operated for five decades as a two-year Roman Catholic college, is closing and becoming a nonprofit group that provides financial support, job training and other services to low-income students, it announced Monday.
Officials of the Ohio institution said it would close after this fall, with its enrollment having shrunk to about 100 students and demographic trends boding badly for the future.
“We decided to change our operating model after a strategic and thoughtful process as to how best to serve our nontraditional students,” Robert P. Elmore, its president, said in a news release. “Transitioning now provides the best path forward. It allows us to conserve our endowment and maximize our resources, so we can continue to support students in our community through education for years to come.”
The new organization will be called the Chatfield Edge. College officials said they had developed teach-out agreements with two local public institutions, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College and Southern State Community College.
Very few private two-year institutions remain.
