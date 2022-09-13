SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

City Sues College of the Desert Over Public Records

Scott Jaschik
September 13, 2022

The city of Palm Springs has filed suit against the College of the Desert for what it charges to be a lack of compliance with the California Public Records Act, The Desert Sun reported.

Mayor Lisa Middleton announced the suit Monday. “The City of Palm Springs on behalf of Coachella Valley taxpayers has repeatedly requested COD provide records related to their decision-making, and our attorneys have been met with slow and incomplete response,” Middleton said. “Instead of responding to the requests in a manner required by law, COD has continued a pattern of stonewalling, evasion and delay,” she added.

Officials said that three requests have been filed since December and have not been completed by the college.

A college spokesman said, “COD is committed to openness and transparency in its daily operations. COD takes its obligations under the California Public Records Act seriously and responds within the time frame set by statute. Through its lawsuit, the city suggests that the college has ‘delayed’ responses to the city. This is simply not the case. The college has received several separate letters seeking different documents. Just one of the city's requests, for example, includes 67 categories of documents, and therefore requires the college to search multiple locations for potential documents, review the documents to determine if they are responsive, assess whether they should be released pursuant to the California Government Code, and then prepare them for production.”

Scott Jaschik

