Honors and Awards Can Reduce Productivity: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 13, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Markus Baer, professor of organizational behavior at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, explains why receiving an award for your work may hinder your ability to be creative again. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

