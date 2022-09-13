SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Honors and Awards Can Reduce Productivity: Academic Minute
September 13, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Markus Baer, professor of organizational behavior at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, explains why receiving an award for your work may hinder your ability to be creative again. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
