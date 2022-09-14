SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

COVID-19 Mortality and Where You Live: Academic Minute

By

Doug Lederman
September 14, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Dylan H. Roby, associate professor of health, society and behavior at the University of California, Irvine, explains that where people live, not their affiliation, may be associated with rates of death from COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Doug Lederman

