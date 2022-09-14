SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
COVID-19 Mortality and Where You Live: Academic Minute
September 14, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Dylan H. Roby, associate professor of health, society and behavior at the University of California, Irvine, explains that where people live, not their affiliation, may be associated with rates of death from COVID-19. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
- Virtual reality has failed education, so what should we do with it?
- Advice for academics interested in working in the Netherlands
- Virtually friends: building bonds in a remote work environment
Most Shared Stories
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Should professors still record lectures? Maybe. Maybe not
- A faculty member reflects on why she switched to ungrading (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
Get 235,000 Comments
in Vaccinating Students
to Meet Colleges’ Needs