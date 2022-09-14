SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
A Maryland University Turns Fully Coed
Founded as a women’s college more than 125 years ago, Notre Dame of Maryland University will begin admitting men into its traditional undergraduate program next fall.
The Board of Trustees at the private Catholic institution in Baltimore made the decision to turn coeducational after forming a task force to examine enrollment trends at women’s colleges as well as national undergraduate data. Fewer than 2 percent of female students enroll in private, nonprofit women’s institutions every year, according to the university’s press release. At the same time, men graduate college at lower rates than women nationwide.
“The board recognized that in order for NDMU to flourish for years to come, we needed to expand our mission to admit women and men who want a coed college experience,” said board chair Patricia McLaughlin. “NDMU will continue to educate women and men together to make a difference in the world.”
In 1895, NDMU became the first Catholic college to offer four-year degrees to women. Eighty years later, it established a “weekend college” for adult undergraduates, opening enrollment to men for the first time.
The latest move goes one step further.
“By going coed, Notre Dame of Maryland University is uniquely positioned to deliver on its mission to advance inclusive and transformational education to more women and men and to equip them to realize their goal of attaining a college degree,” said NDMU president Marylou Yam.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
- Virtual reality has failed education, so what should we do with it?
- Digital Universities task force: upskilling the MENA region through online learning
- Advice for academics interested in working in the Netherlands
Most Shared Stories
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Should professors still record lectures? Maybe. Maybe not
- A faculty member reflects on why she switched to ungrading (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
Get 235,000 Comments
in Vaccinating Students
to Meet Colleges’ Needs