SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Michelle Asha Cooper Will Leave Education Dept. for Lumina
Michelle Asha Cooper, deputy under secretary of education, will leave her position to join the Lumina Foundation on Oct. 3 as vice president for public policy and executive director of Lumina’s Washington office.
Cooper will lead the development and execution of state and federal policy initiatives that advance the foundation’s efforts to support students at community colleges and four-year colleges and universities.
In the Biden administration, she contributed to higher education’s pandemic recovery efforts by managing $76 billion in pandemic aid for students and institutions. She supported the Education Department’s efforts to mitigate the financial harm of the pandemic by helping student loan borrowers at the highest risk of falling behind in their payments or loan default through targeted debt relief.
Previously, she served as president and chief executive officer at the Institute for Higher Education Policy for more than 12 years.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
- Virtual reality has failed education, so what should we do with it?
- Advice for academics interested in working in the Netherlands
- Virtually friends: building bonds in a remote work environment
Most Shared Stories
- From 3 struggling public colleges, a new university emerges
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Why I gave $25M to a small liberal arts college (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Should professors still record lectures? Maybe. Maybe not
- A faculty member reflects on why she switched to ungrading (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
Get 235,000 Comments
in Vaccinating Students
to Meet Colleges’ Needs