$150M Gift to Fund Stem Cell Research at UC San Diego
September 16, 2022
Businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has committed $150 million to the University of California, San Diego, to fund a new stem cell research institute.
It is the largest single gift in the university’s history and builds upon a $100 million donation Sanford made in 2013.
“Denny’s previous generosity spurred discoveries in stem cell research and medicine at UC San Diego that are already benefiting countless patients around the world,” said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “His most recent gift adds to our portfolio of stem cell research conducted in Earth’s orbit that will help us better understand the progression of cancer cells and aging.”
