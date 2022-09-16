SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

$150M Gift to Fund Stem Cell Research at UC San Diego

By

Susan H. Greenberg
September 16, 2022

Businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has committed $150 million to the University of California, San Diego, to fund a new stem cell research institute.

It is the largest single gift in the university’s history and builds upon a $100 million donation Sanford made in 2013.

“Denny’s previous generosity spurred discoveries in stem cell research and medicine at UC San Diego that are already benefiting countless patients around the world,” said Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. “His most recent gift adds to our portfolio of stem cell research conducted in Earth’s orbit that will help us better understand the progression of cancer cells and aging.”

Share Article

Susan H. Greenberg

Susan H. Greenberg is a senior editor at Inside Higher Ed. A career journalist and educator, she joined the publication in August 2021 after eight years in Vermont, where she freelanced and taught writing at Middlebury College and Champlain College. Prior to that, she spent 22 years writing and editing for Newsweek magazine, where she covered everything from international affairs to arts and culture. Her work has also appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, and River Teeth, among others. She has taught English and journalism at Phillips Academy, where she served as an advisor to the student newspaper. She holds a B.A. in English from Brown University and an M.S. in journalism from Columbia. The mother of three nearly adult children, she is very much enjoying her newly empty nest.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A collage of photos showing students using active learning spaces, as described in the story.
‘Spaces Matter’
Students on campus at the University of Minnesota.
‘Living in the Language’
Alexander Whitaker, a white man wearing glasses and a blue checked sport coat, stands next to Jewel Bell, an older Black woman with white hair.
Jewel of King University Retires After 70 Years

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Appeals Panel: Victims of Doctor’s Abuse Can Sue Ohio State

Growing Public Concerns About Higher Ed’s Value: Key Podcast

ACE Publishes Guide to the 2022 Campaign

Emporia State President May Now Dismiss Any Employee

Broken Link Between Pay and Productivity for Women in STEM

Georgia System Cuts 215 Defunct Programs

Back to Top
 