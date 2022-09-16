SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

ACE Publishes Guide to the 2022 Campaign

Scott Jaschik
September 16, 2022

The American Council on Education has published a guide for campuses on the 2022 elections that focuses on registering students to vote. “College students have a constitutional right to vote where they reside to attend college,” the guide says. “Unfortunately, the steps necessary to participate in our country’s democratic process can quickly feel complex to students.”

The guide also addresses other issues, such as what kinds of issues a college can lobby for and which issues they must sit out, candidates’ appearances on campus, etc.

