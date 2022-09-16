Growing Public Concerns About Higher Ed’s Value: Key Podcast

Americans don’t seem to doubt the importance of higher education, but they are increasingly asking hard questions about whether it’s worth the time and money.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, the first in a three-part series on the “value” of higher education, looks at several recent surveys of public attitudes about higher education and their implications for colleges, students and policy makers.

Participants include Sophie Nguyen, senior policy analyst with New America’s education program, which publishes “Varying Degrees” and numerous other surveys about higher education; David Schleifer, vice president and director of research at Public Agenda, a national research organization; and Natasha Quadlin, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-author of Who Should Pay? Higher Education, Responsibility, and the Public.

Click here to listen to this episode, and find out more about The Key here.