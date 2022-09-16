SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Growing Public Concerns About Higher Ed’s Value: Key Podcast

By

Doug Lederman
September 16, 2022

Americans don’t seem to doubt the importance of higher education, but they are increasingly asking hard questions about whether it’s worth the time and money.

This week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, the first in a three-part series on the “value” of higher education, looks at several recent surveys of public attitudes about higher education and their implications for colleges, students and policy makers.

Participants include Sophie Nguyen, senior policy analyst with New America’s education program, which publishes “Varying Degrees” and numerous other surveys about higher education; David Schleifer, vice president and director of research at Public Agenda, a national research organization; and Natasha Quadlin, an associate professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, and co-author of Who Should Pay? Higher Education, Responsibility, and the Public.

Click here to listen to this episode, and find out more about The Key here.

Doug Lederman is editor and co-founder of Inside Higher Ed. He helps lead the news organization's editorial operations, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Doug speaks widely about higher education, including on C-Span and National Public Radio and at meetings and on campuses around the country, and his work has appeared in The New York Times and USA Today, among other publications. Doug was managing editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education from 1999 to 2003. Before that, Doug had worked at The Chronicle since 1986 in a variety of roles, first as an athletics reporter and editor. He has won three National Awards for Education Reporting from the Education Writers Association, including one in 2009 for a series of Inside Higher Ed articles he co-wrote on college rankings. He began his career as a news clerk at The New York Times. He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, and graduated in 1984 from Princeton University. Doug lives with his wife, Kate Scharff, in Bethesda, Md.

