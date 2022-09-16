SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Why International Peacekeeping Is So Hard: Academic Minute
September 16, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Dennis Jett, professor and founding faculty member at the School of International Affairs at Pennsylvania State University, explains why international peacekeeping is so difficult. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
