Speech at U of New Mexico Is Disrupted

A speech by a conservative commentator, Tomi Lahren, at the University of New Mexico Thursday night was disrupted by about 100 protesters, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

“My understanding is that [Lahren] was able to finish delivering her speech, and during the Q&A it became really loud, and somebody at some point pulled a fire alarm,” said a university spokeswoman.

Lahren’s speech was sponsored by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA. She has compared Black Lives Matter activists to the KKK and embraces antivaccination and anti-immigration policies.

“There was a hole knocked in one of the walls, and that is considered vandalism,” the spokeswoman said. “And since the fire alarm was pulled unlawfully, we will be investigating those things.”

The university is “deeply disappointed in the actions of those individuals who intentionally chose to disrupt a scheduled speaker and infringed upon the rights of the speaker and those who attended the event to listen and engage,” said a university statement.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said it is monitoring the situation. FIRE posted this video of some of the appearance.