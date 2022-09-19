SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Speech at U of New Mexico Is Disrupted

Scott Jaschik
September 19, 2022

A speech by a conservative commentator, Tomi Lahren, at the University of New Mexico Thursday night was disrupted by about 100 protesters, The Albuquerque Journal reported.

“My understanding is that [Lahren] was able to finish delivering her speech, and during the Q&A it became really loud, and somebody at some point pulled a fire alarm,” said a university spokeswoman.

Lahren’s speech was sponsored by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA. She has compared Black Lives Matter activists to the KKK and embraces antivaccination and anti-immigration policies.

“There was a hole knocked in one of the walls, and that is considered vandalism,” the spokeswoman said. “And since the fire alarm was pulled unlawfully, we will be investigating those things.”

The university is “deeply disappointed in the actions of those individuals who intentionally chose to disrupt a scheduled speaker and infringed upon the rights of the speaker and those who attended the event to listen and engage,” said a university statement.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said it is monitoring the situation. FIRE posted this video of some of the appearance.

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

