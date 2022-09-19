SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Stanford Law Introduces Income-Share Agreements

By

Josh Moody
September 19, 2022

Once a hot topic in higher education, income-share agreements have faced increasing scrutiny in recent years. Now, even as some colleges wind their ISA programs down, Stanford Law School is going a different route and launching a new pilot program for income-share agreements.

The ISA program will provide up to $170,000 up front to first- and second-year law students who participate, with the expectation that they pay 10 percent of their future earnings for a period of 12 years to the nonprofit Flywheel Fund for Career Choice, which is providing the money to students, according to a Reuters report. Annual tuition at Stanford Law is roughly $67,000.

Stanford officials said the program was designed to make sure that participating students do not pay more in the ISA program than they would if they had taken out federal loans for law school.

ISA programs have been a source of tension in higher ed due to their unclear rules. While providers maintain that ISAs offer a necessary alternative to traditional loans in a flawed financial aid system, consumer advocates have long argued that such programs are predatory, and the Department of Education has declared that the agreements are, in fact, student loans.

Share Article

Read more by

Josh Moody

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Admissions Survey
in a World of Change
Student protesters hold signs that say "I'm with her," with arrows pointing at their fellow protesters.
A Women’s College Goes Coed,
and ‘Chaos Ensues’
An illustration of a hand holding a smartphone, and a number of people connected with lines and word bubbles to the content the person is looking at on the smartphone.
Why Some Professors Don’t Post PDFs
by Marginalized Scholars

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Yeshiva U Suspends All Student Groups to Avoid Recognizing Gay Group

U of Michigan Finalizes $490M Settlement in Claims of Abuse

Emporia State Lays Off 33

Stanford Law Introduces Income-Share Agreements

University of Vermont President Rejects Antisemitism Charges

Long Beach CC Fires President of Part-Time Faculty Union

Back to Top
 