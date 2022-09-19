SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
U of Michigan Finalizes $490M Settlement in Claims of Abuse
September 19, 2022
The University of Michigan has finalized a $490 million settlement with victims of the late Robert Anderson, a physician who abused them. Anderson was director of the Campus Health Service and served as physician for many athletic teams, including the football team. More than 1,000 people have said he abused them.
The settlement was reached in January but required 98 percent of the claimants to agree. That milestone was just reached.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
- How we can use AI to power career-driven lifelong learning
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
Most Shared Stories
- Author charts her way back from faculty burnout in new book
- Teach students to be builders, not critics (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'U.S. News' changes policy on testing | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Competitive Midwestern private colleges go white minority | Inside Higher Ed
in a World of Change
and ‘Chaos Ensues’
by Marginalized Scholars