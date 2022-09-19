SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
The Year of the Female Gubernatorial Candidate: Academic Minute
September 19, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Alana Jeydel, professor of political science at Fresno City College, explains why more glass ceilings can and will be broken in November. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
