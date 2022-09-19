SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Yeshiva U Suspends All Student Groups to Avoid Recognizing Gay Group
September 19, 2022
Yeshiva University on Friday suspended all student groups, The New York Times reported. The move was in response to the Supreme Court lifting a stay of an order that Yeshiva recognize a gay student organization. The Supreme Court did not rule on the merits of Yeshiva’s case, which is that as a religious university, it must have the right to not recognize an organization whose mission it disagrees with. Rather, the court ruled that Yeshiva first needed to try other avenues in the New York State judicial system.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
- How we can use AI to power career-driven lifelong learning
- Why higher education should take an EDI lesson from Kendrick Lamar
- Lessons from completing an award-winning knowledge transfer project
Most Shared Stories
- Author charts her way back from faculty burnout in new book
- Teach students to be builders, not critics (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- 'U.S. News' changes policy on testing | Inside Higher Ed
- Higher ed must change or die (opinion) | Inside Higher Ed
- Competitive Midwestern private colleges go white minority | Inside Higher Ed
in a World of Change
and ‘Chaos Ensues’
by Marginalized Scholars