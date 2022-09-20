SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Adults Who Do Not Want Children: Academic Minute

Doug Lederman
September 20, 2022

Today on the Academic Minute: Zachary Neal, associate professor of psychology and global urban studies at Michigan State University, discusses one group we don’t tend to hear about in the reproductive rights debate: adults who choose to remain child-free. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

