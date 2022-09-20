SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Mount Holyoke Workers Win New Contracts

By

Johanna Alonso
September 20, 2022

Members of the service workers’ union at Mount Holyoke College have ratified three-year contracts with the college that will provide significant wage increases for 100 dining employees and 70 facilities employees, according to a press release from the college. The increases range from 11.5 percent to 24.5 percent and include general raises, wage adjustments and raises based on how long the workers have been employed by the college.

According to Roxana Rivera, executive vice president for the union, 32BJ SEIU, wages for service employees at Mount Holyoke had been lagging behind those at nearby institutions.

“With this groundbreaking new contract, Mount Holyoke will be able to improve retention and keep skilled dining and facilities employees serving students for years to come,” she said.

Share Article

Read more by

Johanna Alonso

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

A group of student protesters, including some holding Black Lives Matter signs.
Another Disruption Reignites
Campus Speech Debate
An illustration of a hand withdrawing a coin from a graduation cap that is stacked on top of a book.
Ford Foundation Ends Fellowship Program
Former Bishop State Community College interim president Lawrence Brandyburg, a bald Black man wearing a business suit.
‘The Straw that Broke the Camel’s Back’

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

U of Kansas Can’t Ban Handguns Around Combustibles

Closed Penn State Meetings May Violate Transparency Law

Mount Holyoke Workers Win New Contracts

Oregon Apologizes for Chant During Brigham Young Game

Adults Who Do Not Want Children: Academic Minute

Yeshiva U Suspends All Student Groups to Avoid Recognizing Gay Group

Back to Top
 