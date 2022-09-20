Mount Holyoke Workers Win New Contracts

Members of the service workers’ union at Mount Holyoke College have ratified three-year contracts with the college that will provide significant wage increases for 100 dining employees and 70 facilities employees, according to a press release from the college. The increases range from 11.5 percent to 24.5 percent and include general raises, wage adjustments and raises based on how long the workers have been employed by the college.

According to Roxana Rivera, executive vice president for the union, 32BJ SEIU, wages for service employees at Mount Holyoke had been lagging behind those at nearby institutions.

“With this groundbreaking new contract, Mount Holyoke will be able to improve retention and keep skilled dining and facilities employees serving students for years to come,” she said.