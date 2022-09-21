SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
Allegheny President Suddenly Quits
September 21, 2022
Allegheny College president Hilary Link resigned from her position Tuesday. Link, president since 2019, made her resignation effective immediately. A news release from the college attributed her decision to “personal and professional considerations.”
Ron Cole, a former provost of the college, will serve as acting president.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Classroom management techniques you don’t get taught
- Braiding creative threads through higher education using the arts
- Linguistic racism can take a high toll on international students
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
Axed 33 Employees