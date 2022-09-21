SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Allegheny President Suddenly Quits

Scott Jaschik
September 21, 2022

Allegheny College president Hilary Link resigned from her position Tuesday. Link, president since 2019, made her resignation effective immediately. A news release from the college attributed her decision to “personal and professional considerations.”

Ron Cole, a former provost of the college, will serve as acting president.

Scott Jaschik

