SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)
How Virtual Reality Can Help Develop Products: Academic Minute
September 21, 2022
Today on the Academic Minute: Sebastian Hohenberg, full professor in the school of business and economics at the University of Münster, explains how virtual reality might help businesses outside the tech bubble innovate. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Trending Stories
THE Campus
Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.
- Classroom management techniques you don’t get taught
- Braiding creative threads through higher education using the arts
- Linguistic racism can take a high toll on international students
- Blocks for building a stronger student community
- How professional practitioners help connect crime theory with real-world investigations
Axed 33 Employees