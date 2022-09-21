SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Terry Hartle, Higher Ed’s Top Lobbyist, to Retire

By

Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman
September 21, 2022

Terry Hartle, who has led the lobbying efforts of higher education’s most visible association for three decades, has announced that he will retire at the end of this year.

As senior vice president for government relations and public affairs at the American Council on Education since 1993, and before that as a key aide to former senator Edward M. Kennedy, Hartle has been a central player in just about every public policy issue involving colleges and universities since the Reagan administration.

A message to the ACE staff from President Ted Mitchell said, “We have never needed him more than in the last couple of years. During the pandemic, Terry and his team were instrumental in spearheading the work the higher education associations did together to ensure that roughly $78 billion in desperately needed COVID-relief funding was allocated by Congress to students and our institutions.”

Although Hartle worked for just one association, ACE, it strives to speak broadly for higher education. So Hartle’s role often entailed trying to represent the interests of sectors of colleges that were sometimes at odds. Hartle has also been a frequent explainer of higher education policy and national politics to people who work in higher education, through dozens of speeches a year trying to make sense of Washington.

Hartle has also been a source to many journalists, including those at Inside Higher Ed. He has appeared in more than 300 articles in these pages since 2005.

Share Article

Read more by

Scott Jaschik and Doug Lederman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Emporia State president Ken Hush, a white man with gray hair and glasses wearing a business suit in front of an Emporia State backdrop.
Why Emporia State
Axed 33 Employees
Xiaoxing Xi and Anming Hu, both Asian men with dark hair wearing glasses. Xi has slightly protruding ears and is wearing a burgundy shirt; Hu has a rounder face and is wearing a white shirt.
After the China Initiative: Seeking Accountability
A Black student with short hair in the stacks section of a library.
Black Enrollment Declines, Gaps Increase

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Allegheny President Suddenly Quits

Report: Campus Police Use AI to Track Student Protests

Terry Hartle, Higher Ed’s Top Lobbyist, to Retire

Montana Judge Strikes Down Trans College Sports Ban

Virginia Commonwealth Pays $1M to Settle Hazing Suit

Samford U Students Protest Exclusion of Pro-LGBTQ Clergy

Back to Top
 