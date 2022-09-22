SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Bill Would Require Public Information About Transfers

By

Scott Jaschik
September 22, 2022

A bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, would require colleges to release more information about transfer policies, The Texas Tribune reported.

The bill would require two-year and four-year colleges to post information about transfer deadlines for admissions and financial aid, as well as a list of all the colleges from which a student's credits are guaranteed to be accepted.

Castro said the bill would help students "save valuable time and money" as they pursue degrees.

 

 

Share Article

Scott Jaschik

Scott Jaschik, Editor, is one of the three founders of Inside Higher Ed. With Doug Lederman, he leads the editorial operations of Inside Higher Ed, overseeing news content, opinion pieces, career advice, blogs and other features. Scott is a leading voice on higher education issues, quoted regularly in publications nationwide, and publishing articles on colleges in publications such as The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Washington Post, Salon, and elsewhere. He has been a judge or screener for the National Magazine Awards, the Online Journalism Awards, the Folio Editorial Excellence Awards, and the Education Writers Association Awards. Scott served as a mentor in the community college fellowship program of the Hechinger Institute on Education and the Media, of Teachers College, Columbia University. He is a member of the board of the Education Writers Association. From 1999-2003, Scott was editor of The Chronicle of Higher Education. Scott grew up in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Cornell University in 1985. He lives in Washington.

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Two students walk on a brick path in front of Gilman Hall on the Keyser Quadrangle of the Homewood campus of Johns Hopkins University.
Hopkins’s Move to Create
a Police Force Raises Concerns
McDonald Hall at Fresno Pacific University, a brick building with white columns on the front.
‘A Significant Program’
Activists against affirmative action hold up signs that say "Support SFFA, Fair Admissions for All."
Intellectuals at the Gate

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Right-Wing Posts Target Trans Health Clinic at Vanderbilt

How Federal and State Policies Judge College ‘Value’: Key Podcast

Bill Would Make Colleges Pay for Defaults

Williams Offers Reimbursement for Abortion Travel, Lodging

Report: Lists to Find Students Are ‘Structurally Racist’

Fairfield Announces New Campus Focused on 2-Year Degrees

Back to Top
 