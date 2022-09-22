SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

First-Year VMI Enrollment Plunges

By

Sara Weissman
September 22, 2022

Enrollment of first-year students at Virginia Military Institute, the oldest military college in the country, dropped 25 percent this fall, The Washington Post reported.

VMI welcomed 375 freshmen last month, down from 496 freshmen in 2021 and 522 in 2020, which was a record for the college, according to data from the institution.

Cedric T. Wins, the superintendent of VMI and a retired Army major general, said at a Board of Visitors meeting Tuesday that college officials had hoped to enroll 520 new cadets.

VMI has struggled with criticism and internal divisions in recent years over reported racism and sexism at the institution. Former governor of Virginia Dr. Ralph Northam initiated an investigation into systemic racism at VMI in 2020 in response to reports from Black students and alumni.

In his presentation to the board, Wins shared a slide that listed various potential reasons for the freshman enrollment decline, including “VMI brand reputation tarnished in various media outlets” and “ideological differences among a divided alumni base.” He also mentioned national trends such as declining birth rates and enrollments across the country, the Post reported.

Share Article

Read more by

Sara Weissman

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Two students walk on a brick path in front of Gilman Hall on the Keyser Quadrangle of the Homewood campus of Johns Hopkins University.
Hopkins’s Move to Create
a Police Force Raises Concerns
McDonald Hall at Fresno Pacific University, a brick building with white columns on the front.
‘A Significant Program’
Activists against affirmative action hold up signs that say "Support SFFA, Fair Admissions for All."
Intellectuals at the Gate

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Right-Wing Posts Target Trans Health Clinic at Vanderbilt

How Federal and State Policies Judge College ‘Value’: Key Podcast

Bill Would Make Colleges Pay for Defaults

Williams Offers Reimbursement for Abortion Travel, Lodging

Report: Lists to Find Students Are ‘Structurally Racist’

Fairfield Announces New Campus Focused on 2-Year Degrees

Back to Top
 