Williams Offers Reimbursement for Abortion Travel, Lodging

Williams College announced that it will now allow employees to be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses associated with accessing an abortion under certain circumstances.

Coverage is available to any employee who is located in a state that restricts abortion access and needs to travel over 100 miles to receive that care from a qualified provider. The reimbursements will be provided through the college’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans. The policy is retroactive to the beginning of June.

Massachusetts, where Williams is located, allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, with certain circumstances allowing terminations after 24 weeks; the benefit could apply to the college's few out-of-state employees who commute or work remotely, as well as employees on sabbaticals, leaves or travel, according to university spokesperson Jim Reische.