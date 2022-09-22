SEO Headline (Max 60 characters)

Williams Offers Reimbursement for Abortion Travel, Lodging

By

Johanna Alonso
September 22, 2022

Williams College announced that it will now allow employees to be reimbursed for travel and lodging expenses associated with accessing an abortion under certain circumstances.

Coverage is available to any employee who is located in a state that restricts abortion access and needs to travel over 100 miles to receive that care from a qualified provider. The reimbursements will be provided through the college’s Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans. The policy is retroactive to the beginning of June.

Massachusetts, where Williams is located, allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, with certain circumstances allowing terminations after 24 weeks; the benefit could apply to the college's few out-of-state employees who commute or work remotely, as well as employees on sabbaticals, leaves or travel, according to university spokesperson Jim Reische.

Share Article

Read more by

Johanna Alonso

Inside Higher Ed Careers

Hiring? Post A Job Today!

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

Trending Stories

THE Campus

Resources for faculty and staff from our partners at Times Higher Education.

Most Shared Stories

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Two students walk on a brick path in front of Gilman Hall on the Keyser Quadrangle of the Homewood campus of Johns Hopkins University.
Hopkins’s Move to Create
a Police Force Raises Concerns
McDonald Hall at Fresno Pacific University, a brick building with white columns on the front.
‘A Significant Program’
Activists against affirmative action hold up signs that say "Support SFFA, Fair Admissions for All."
Intellectuals at the Gate

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Right-Wing Posts Target Trans Health Clinic at Vanderbilt

How Federal and State Policies Judge College ‘Value’: Key Podcast

Bill Would Make Colleges Pay for Defaults

Williams Offers Reimbursement for Abortion Travel, Lodging

Report: Lists to Find Students Are ‘Structurally Racist’

Fairfield Announces New Campus Focused on 2-Year Degrees

Back to Top
 